LANCASTER — More than 600 seniors received COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday at Wesley Health Center in the Antelope Valley’s largest vaccination event so far.
Meanwhile, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris announced that a mass vaccination site is scheduled to open March 8 in Lancaster. In addition, six Los Angeles County Department of Public Health mobile vaccination teams start operation today in the Antelope Valley, beginning with retirement complexes and senior apartments.
“We’re going to keep pushing, pushing,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who visited the Wesley Health Center Saturday and who has been working to get more Antelope Valley residents vaccinated.
Overall, Wesley gave some 1,700 vaccinations this week at its downtown Lancaster facility, said CEO Al Ballesteros, who toured the supervisor and Lancaster Councilman Raj Malhi through the operation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health upped the Antelope Valley’s vaccine allocation last week to more than 25,000 doses, which included the supply for the nonprofit Wesley clinic and other doses for pharmacies, medical offices and elsewhere. That was about 10% of the total county shipment, while the Antelope Valley accounts for about 4% of the county’s total population.
Starting Monday, teachers, other educators, food workers such as supermarket employees and emergency personnel can register for vaccination as the effort moves into a new phase.
More than a dozen locations in the Antelope Valley are vaccinating the public. Vaccination reservations at these locations are available through the Los Angeles County website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm
People who don’t have computers can call 1-877-813-7312.
All the vaccinations are free.
