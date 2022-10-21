022 Senior Expo

2022 Seniors of the Year Shirley Hilgers (left) and Mary Sferrazza are joined by nominees Teresa Simmons, Carlos Rodriguez and Donna Morel at the 2022 Senior Expo, Thursday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

 JULIE DRAKE/VALLEY PRESS

LANCASTER — The Senior Expo celebrated its return to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, Thursday, as an estimated 10,000 seniors turned out for the first live, in-person event in three years.

There was bingo, entertainment and information services, but the highlight was the naming of the 2022 Senior of the Year. However, instead of one person being named, there were two.

