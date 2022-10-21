LANCASTER — The Senior Expo celebrated its return to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, Thursday, as an estimated 10,000 seniors turned out for the first live, in-person event in three years.
There was bingo, entertainment and information services, but the highlight was the naming of the 2022 Senior of the Year. However, instead of one person being named, there were two.
Seniors Shirley Hilgers and Mary Sferrazza were crowned the 2022 Seniors of the Year at the event. The pair run the bingo games at the California Homes Senior Living Community.
“I’m shocked, really surprised and I’m so happy,” Hilgers said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be nominated for something like this and winning it.”
Sferrazza was also honored by the title.
“It’s a reward for what I’ve been doing for other people,” she said. “It makes me feel good. I like to help other people and I’d like to continue as long as my health hangs on.”
The pair met when they saw each other walking their dogs in the park. They decided to live together to save money. Hilgers sold her place and moved in with Sferrazza about 14 years ago. They have known each other for 20 years.
Hilgers wore a tiara in her purple hair and Sferrazza also wore a tiara.
“I’m going to wear it tonight, when we go to bingo,” Hilgers said. “We’re running bingo, tonight.”
The Senior of the Year is awarded in partnership with the Antelope Valley Press.
“The Senior of the Year is someone who embodies selfless service working for others, spreading good cheer,” Dennis Anderson of High Desert Medical Group said.
Hilgers and Sferrazza received flowers, certificates and awards from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and representatives from the offices of Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Valley Press Publisher Terri Leifeste, who presented the pair with gift baskets.
The other nominees were Teresa Simmons, a minister with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster and longtime volunteer at the Antelope Valley Senior Center; Carlos Rodriguez, the singing ambassador of Legacy Commons who runs karaoke; and Donna Morel, who spent years dancing in films with the likes of Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. Morel came to the Antelope Valley and spent years teaching dance to thousands of young people.
The Senior Expo is sponsored by High Desert Medical Group and its parent company, Heritage Provider Network.
“This is our 32nd year and I am so grateful for everyone in this community,” Dr. Richard Merkin, founder and chief executive officer of Heritage Provider Network, said.
