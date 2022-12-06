Leona Valley Sertoma

Leona Valley Sertoma founding member Beverly Brownfield (left); Shirley Kraft, former recording secretary and holiday photographer; and Leona Valley Sertoma founding member Juanita Kirkpatrick pause for a photo, on Sunday, during the nonprofit organization’s free holiday meal at the Leona Valley Community Building.

 Photo courtesy of Jan Clark/Leona Valley Sertoma

LEONA VALLEY — Leona Valley Sertoma hosted about 75 guests for the nonprofit service organization’s free senior dinner, Sunday afternoon, at the Leona Valley community building.

The menu included turkey, ham, meatloaf, green beans,  mashed and sweet potatoes, stuffing and cranberries. There were also assorted desserts, punch and coffee.

