LEONA VALLEY — Leona Valley Sertoma hosted about 75 guests for the nonprofit service organization’s free senior dinner, Sunday afternoon, at the Leona Valley community building.
The menu included turkey, ham, meatloaf, green beans, mashed and sweet potatoes, stuffing and cranberries. There were also assorted desserts, punch and coffee.
About 30 volunteers including Leona Valley Sertoma members and community residents prepared the food in the center’s kitchen. Members of the Leona Valley Racketeers 4-H Club served the guests on the buffet line. The Leona Valley queens served desserts.
Leona Valley Sertoma members typically pay for the meals out of their own pockets. This year, Cal Water, Ashley Furniture and Smart and Final sponsored the senior dinner. The holiday meal is typically an annual event for adults 55 and older who live in Green Valley, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley and Three Points. The event was canceled, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leona Valley Sertoma was chartered, in December 1997.
“Our main purpose is the hearing impaired,” Beverly Brownfield, Leona Valley Sertoma’s founding member, said.
The group has donated audio equipment to local schools. The system amplifies teachers’ voices so students can hear them better. For the past eight years, they have awarded scholarships to Antelope Valley College students who are pursing a career to help the hearing impaired.
“Sertoma means service to mankind,” Brownfield said.
“We love being able to help the people that need help,” founding member Juanita Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick added that she and a couple other members did all of the cooking for years
“We always enjoy it and enjoy the people,” she said. “We’re so happy to be able to help those in need and give other seniors in the community a chance to be able to come and enjoy a nice free dinner. We just want to help and be part of these people’s lives and making them happy and complete so they have good meals and stuff.”
