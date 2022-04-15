LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area Office is looking for seniors who want to give back to their community for its Senior Volunteer program.
The program is open to seniors age 55 years or older. You must be able to work a minimum of four hours per week, pass an FBI and Department of Justice background check, have no felonies, have a good driving record and complete the CHP Senior Volunteer Training Program.
Administrator Richard Parady and Assistant Administrator Sal Russo are volunteers who have served the CHP for seven years. They started in the same academy class.
“I like giving back to the community,” Parady said of his volunteer service.
The office has 26 senior volunteers.
“We’d like to keep a complement of 32,” Parady said.
Russo also enjoys giving back to the community.
“When we do Chips for Kids and we give the toys to these needy children, what a joy,” Russo said.
Russo also enjoys the officers they work with.
“We have a really good group of officers here,” he said. “We’re a part of the team and they’re always thanking us for everything we do. They’re always appreciative of everything that we do to help them.”
Senior volunteers do a lot of things for the CHP office, which is on Avenue I, west of 20th Street West in Lancaster. They do clerical work including filing and shredding of sensitive documents. The public might meet a senior volunteer at the front window in the office lobby.
“We’re very lucky,” Parady said. “Last year we made some money; we bought a utility trailer.”
The trailer helps with “shred day” — the one day each year the AV Area Office and other CHP offices in the area can take their papers to be shredded to the CHP Southern California Division in Glendale.
The trailer also assists with Chips for Kids, the office’s annual toy drive for children in need in the Antelope Valley.
“Our motto is no child wakes up Christmas morning without a toy,” Parady said. “And the Antelope Valley’s so giving. We get 32,000-plus toys.”
Senior volunteers who want to help but cannot be out in the public or stand a long time can still help, Russo said.
“This is the perfect opportunity,” Russo said. “They can still be involved; they can still do things. So they come in, they sit down, they shred, file. Age is not a problem as long you want to help.”
Parady added they will check all applicants’ references. They will also send an officer out to talk to the applicants’ neighbors. There is also a personal interview. Applicants who pass the interview can go on to the academy, The academy lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10 straight days. A graduation ceremony is held at the City of Hope. The next academy is scheduled, from May 9 through 20.
“Now they’ll probably graduate on the 18th if we get through the curriculum on time, which we normally do,” Parady said. “You’re job is to keep them alive.”
Parady and Russo will run the academy. Parady will do most of the teaching. There will be a CHP officer to go over first aid and CPR with the academy participants.
“You’re not certified but it’s good to know the basics in case you’re on a ride-along and an officer goes down,” Parady said.
Applicants will go through a variety of classes including emergency operations, standard operating procedure, and rules and regulations for the seniors. They will learn traffic control such as how to use flares properly, how to set up signs and where to stand. They will be taught to have a “go bag” with items such as snacks, water, warm hats, reflector vests and flashlights ready to go.
“We will teach them how to use the radio correctly,” Parady said.
Academy graduates are asked to buy their shirt, belt, pants and shoes.
“The reason we ask for that, so that way you are involved,” Russo said. “You are putting in some financial skin in the game.”
Volunteers will also learn how to drive a CHP patrol vehicle. There are three different courses including an online course. Volunteers will work with an officer. They must know to how to parallel park and navigate through traffic cones.
Senior volunteers also do “call outs” for road closures due to incidents such as traffic fatalities and wildland fires. Volunteers will be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will be expected to keep their uniform pressed and ready to go.
“When you get the call it’s ‘Yes, i can’ or “No, I can’t,’ ” Parady said.
Volunteers with the proper training can drive a CHP patrol vehicle. They also have the opportunity to a ride along with a CHP officer.
Senior volunteers also have radar trailer they can deploy to help slow traffic down.
“We’re trying to cut down speed of people,” Russo said. “We will get calls from schools, whatever. Hopefully all it does is slow people down.”
Other activities include fundraisers. They also offer the Johnathan Tanner Memorial Scholarship to high school seniors. The senior must have a first responder in their family somewhere.
“We don’t care if its somebody in the Civil War on the ambulance wagon,” Parady said.
A 1,200-word essay is required. This year they will give out a $5,000 scholarship for first place, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third place.
“They can use the money for anything they need,” Parady said.
The scholarship is named after Officer Johnathan P. Tanner, who died, in March 2019, at the age of 28, after a battle with cancer.
The deadline for the scholarship application is April 22.
To pick up an application for the Senior Volunteer Program, visit the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 2041 West Ave I. Applications are due by April 22.
