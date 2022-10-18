LANCASTER — The annual Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group returns to its home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for the first time, since 2019.
The Thursday event, which typically attracts thousands, features free admission and parking. This year’s Senior Expo features celebrity entertainer Vicki Lawrence of “Mama’s Family,” and the “Carol Burnett Show” fame.
Additionally, there will be a multitude of free health services, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The event runs until 3 p.m., with dozens of attractions and entertainments, services and information sources.
Valley residents older than 62 will be served a free lunch on a first-come, first-served basis. Free health screenings and free flu shots will also be available.
“We are so excited about returning to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, which has been the locale for Senior Expo for many years,” Rafael Gonzalez, High Desert Medical Group administrator. said.
Because of the pandemic, like many live events, the Senior Expo was presented online. Returning to live presentation is welcome, Gonzalez said.
In addition to bingo, giveaways and prizes, the Senior Expo offers the Antelope Valley’s seniors key information on open enrollment for Medicare, with health plan representatives on site to explain benefits for 2023.
Among headlining features is the announcement of the “Senior of the Year,” awarded in partnership with the Antelope Valley Press. Seniors are chosen based on community service and contributions to the Valley’s quality of life.
Immediately following the 11 a.m. ceremony, High Desert Medical Group joins with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in announcing the Veterans Community Service Award.
One of the most well-attended offerings, during a day of quality entertainment, is the celebrity guest event. This year’s guest is Lawrence, who has retained her fame over half a century since her debut, still in her teens, on the “Carol Burnett Show.”
The “Mama,” character was the title role of the evergreen television situation comedy series “Mama’s Family,” which ran from the 1980s and is still seen daily in syndication.
Before the live entertainment shutdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lawrence spent much of her time on the road with her stage production “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show.”
She recalled, in a recent interview, that she grew up with Mama and that as she did, her insights into maturity gained seasoning as well.
“She’s the voice of reason in an unreasonable world,” Lawrence said. “I think I have found that I agree with Mama more than I ever did. She is middle America. It’s been fun to bring her into the 21st century and let her deal with everything that’s going on.”
High Desert Medical Group, part of Heritage Provider Network, has hosted Senior Expo for more than 30 years. The group’s founder, Dr. Richard Merkin, proposed the question, “What is one great thing we could do for seniors in the Antelope Valley?” A free, multi-service healthcare exposition resulted from the brainstorming.
