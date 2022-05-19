MOJAVE — The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the most iconic aircraft to emerge from Air Force Plant 42, and its batwing silhouette can be not only seen in the skies over the Antelope Valley from time to time, but also replicated in logos, signs and even a Lancaster elementary school.
The bombers were built by Northrop Grumman, with the first flight more than three decades ago.
Although the bombers are stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, they return periodically to their birthplace for major maintenance and upgrades at Northrop Grumman’s Plant 42 facility. This process is known as planned depot maintenance, or PDM.
Northrop’s senior engineering manager in charge of many of the activities involved with the PDM process will share how it is all done, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Jeff Bryant will speak at 11 a.m., in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Byrant’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org, or calling 661-342-0604. Donations to support the museum foundation are appreciated.
As senior manager for system test engineering for the B-2 in Palmdale, Bryant is responsible for long-range planning and coordination for system tests and the day-to-day engineering, lab, ground and test activities associated with the B-2 planned depot maintenance program.
His history with Northrop Grumman dates to his teens, when he was involved with Northrop’s High School Involvement Program, in 1977, where he trained as a structures mechanic, according to his biography.
Bryant later served as an Air Force crew chief on the F-4, T-38 and F-16, supporting testing at Edwards Air Force Base.
His varied aerospace career also includes working on installation of the cargo bay doors on three space shuttles, and as flight test coordinator for the B-1B bomber.
He also served as the senior principle flight test engineer for Lockheed Martin on the F-35 joint strike fighter.
Prior to his current role with the B-2, Bryant worked on testing autonomous vehicles for Northrop.
He is a licensed pilot and flight instructor, as well as a licensed Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic and has a Federal Aviation Administration Inspection Authorization rating. He also was a lead instructor for Aerospace Studies at Antelope Valley College.
