SACRAMENTO — Senate Bill 1089 (Turkey Divestment Extension Bill) has been signed into law, Sen. Scott Wilk’s office announced.
The bill requires California’s public employee retirement systems to divest from investments in the government of Turkey should federal sanctions on the Turkish government be signed into law.
“California stands by our Armenian brothers and sisters as Turkey stands mute,” Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, said. “Turkey’s atrocities against the 1.5 million Armenians and its refusal to acknowledge the massacre is one of the greatest tragedies of our time. Hopefully California’s continued refusal to invest millions of dollars in the Turkish economy will get their attention.”
Wilk is a founding member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus and has been recognized as an advocate for the community during his legislative career. He and his wife, Vanessa Safoyan Wilk, have traveled to Armenia many times and are active in the Armenian community.
Wilk was named the 2022 Legislator of the Year by the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) at its annual awards gala, on Sept. 25, in Beverly Hills.
