Obit David Tomassoni

Dante Tomassoni (right) helps his dad Sen. David Tomassoni, wipe away tears during the signing ceremony, on March 30, in St. Paul, Minn.

 Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP

MINNEAPOLIS — State Sen. David Tomassoni, a veteran lawmaker from northern Minnesota’s Iron Range who championed efforts to find a cure for ALS, has died of complications from the neurological disease, the Minnesota Senate announced, Friday. He was 69.

Tomassoni died, Thursday night, at a hospice in Duluth. He disclosed, in July 2021, that he had been battling the incurable condition, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, or more formally as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It’s a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.