PALMDALE — A years-long project to increase water storage capacity by removing sediment from the reservoir behind the Littlerock Dam has been postponed by delays in permitting at the state level.
The Palmdale Water District’s Littlerock Reservoir Sediment Removal Project has been in the works for more than 25 years. The project calls for removing more than 1.16 million cubic yards of sediment that has built up behind the dam since 1992, reducing the water storage capacity by 500 acre-feet, according to District officials.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year, before the last drought reduced usage.
The reservoir collects rain and snow melt from the watershed in the San Gabriel Mountains, and is one of three sources of water for the District. The others are groundwater pumped from wells and State Water Project water carried through the California Aqueduct.
The first phase of the project was construction of a subterranean grade control structure, which began in October 2018 and was completed in early 2020.
To proceed with the sediment removal, the District is required to obtain permits from state and federal agencies, a step that has prevented work from proceeding as planned this fall.
The District submitted an application for a permit to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in June, in preparation for beginning sediment removal in the fall, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
After resubmitting with follow-up information several times, the District is still awaiting word on the permit.
“Right now it’s in the state’s hands,” he said. “They are not obligated to issue a permit or have any sort of timeline of when they approve.”
District officials are being proactive by frequently checking to see if the Department needs any other information, Rogers said.
Other permits from federal agencies are in place; the only one left is the state’s.
“It’s kind of discouraging with that agency taking the look at it that they have in the last few months,” General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said.
Rogers said he is “hopefully optimistic” that the permit will come through in January; in that case, the District may be able to do a small amount of sediment removal in the February to March timeframe.
The project’s design intends to have sediment removal start after Labor Day and continue until significant rain begins in the winter.
The project is estimated to last seven to 12 years. This was supposed to be the first year of the initial removal.
Some 19,000 cubic yards of sediment and debris was removed in an emergency project following the Bobcat Fire in 2020.
“That went well,” LaMoreaux said.
“It really should’ve been much simpler, from my point of view; it’s almost a renewal of what we had before,” he said of the permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.