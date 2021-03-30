PALMDALE — The Secretary of the United States Air Force visited the Aerospace Valley and toured Air Force Plant 42 on Friday in Palmdale.
Secretary John Roth was accompanied on the tour by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who serves on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, which oversees the nation’s aeronautical and civil aviation research and development.
Garcia said it was an honor to have Roth visit the aircraft manufacturing plant and thanked him for taking the time to learn about Plant 42’s role on the local and national level.
“Plant 42 plays a critical role in our nation’s defense and provides a significant job source for Californians in the 25th District,” he said. “The work being done at Plant 42 helps advance and improve our military’s presence and strength in air and space.”
Roth said after the tour, that he was impressed with the plant’s projects and the dedication of those working diligently to carry them out.
“It is impressive to see that in just three years the B-21 went from a digital design to two test articles on the production line,” he said. “The Department of the Air Force appreciates all the hard work and dedication by the joint US Air Force and Northrop Grumman team making it happen.”
Garcia said he was grateful that Roth was able to learn and see first-hand the work being done at the plant and looks forward to continue advocating for Plant 42.
