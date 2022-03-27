LOS ANGELES — A disability rights advocate will become the second openly transgender person to serve as a California judge after being appointed, Friday, by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Andi Mudryk, 58, chief deputy director at the Department of Rehabilitation, will serve on the Sacramento County Superior Court.
She follows in the path of Alameda Superior Court Judge Victoria Kolakowski, who became the first openly transgender judge after being elected, in 2010. “Andi Mudryk is a great appointment and will be a wonderful judge,” Kolakowski tweeted. “I’m glad to finally have a trans colleague on the bench in California.”
Mudryk has the distinction of being the first transgender person appointed to the California bench.
Her appointment comes as political battles are waged over transgender rights in the US amid a culture war, and as Newsom seeks to leave a legacy of diversity on state courts.
On Friday, Utah became the 12th state to ban transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams when lawmakers overrode Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto.
Newsom is scheduled, Monday, to swear in Justice Patricia Guerrero as the first Latina on the California Supreme Court. She was confirmed unanimously on Tuesday. In 2020, he nominated the first openly gay justice, Martin Jenkins, who is the third Black person to serve on the high court.
LGBTQ organizations hailed Mudryk’s appointment and its timing.
“As governors and state legislatures across the country attack the trans community, we applaud Gov. Newsom’s continued commitment to increasing trans representation,” Tony Hoang, executive director of Equality California, said in a statement.
