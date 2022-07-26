SACRAMENTO (AP) — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate’s feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement.
Pacheco, 40, of Elk Grove, who was fired from his job, in 2018, pleaded guilty, Monday, to federal charges stemming from both on-duty 2016 assaults under a plea agreement in which prosecutors will seek less than 13 years in prison when he is sentenced, in October.
The charges carry up to 10 years on each of two assault charges and up to 20 years on each of two false reporting charges from attempts to cover up the abuse. That would amount to 60 years in prison if the maximum sentences were imposed consecutively, but Pacheco will likely face no more than 14 years based on federal sentencing guidelines.
In the fatal incident, the 65-year-old inmate’s hands were cuffed behind him, in September 2016, when Pacheco reached down and pulled his legs from under him.
The fall sent the inmate face first onto the concrete floor, breaking his jaw and several teeth. The inmate was being treated in the hospital two days later when he died of a pulmonary embolism.
(1) comment
The sadistic POS I hope he rots in prison.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.