SACRAMENTO (AP) — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate’s feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement.

Pacheco, 40, of Elk Grove, who was fired from his job, in 2018, pleaded guilty, Monday, to federal charges stemming from both on-duty 2016 assaults under a plea agreement in which prosecutors will seek less than 13 years in prison when he is sentenced, in October.

The sadistic POS I hope he rots in prison.

