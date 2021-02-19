SAN FRANCISCO — Police have arrested a second man suspected of stealing earlier this month a minivan with two children inside after their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco.
German Morazan, 27, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy, child endangerment and other crimes, said San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.
Jeffrey Fang had his four-year-old daughter and ibe-year-old son with him while he delivered for DoorDash the night of Feb. 6, San Francisco police said.
He got out of the Honda Odyssey to drop off an order in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, and when he came back he saw a stranger driving off in the van.
