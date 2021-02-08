NEW YORK — A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than two feet on parts of the region.
By early afternoon, five to seven inches had already fallen in parts of northwestern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut. New York’s Central Park reported about three inches. The highest total was recorded in West Whiteland Township, west of Philadelphia, where about nine inches had fallen.
The National Weather Service predicted up to eight inches of snow in New York City and two to four inches in Washington. Up to a foot was projected to fall on some areas along the Connecticut coastline.
Large, fluffy flakes began falling in Rhode Island late Sunday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.