WORLD
Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game
LONDON — British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match.
Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday. None was in a life-threatening condition.
The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 125 miles northwest of London, soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night.
Blaze at Moscow fireworks warehouse injures four
MOSCOW — A warehouse holding a reported 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of fireworks in central Moscow caught fire on Saturday, sending a huge cloud of smoke and a fusillade of explosions over the area.
Three firefighters and a warehouse employee were injured and one firefighter was hospitalized.
US student found killed in Russia; suspect arrested
MOSCOW — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 250 miles east of Moscow, the reports said.
Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. Her mother, Beccy Serou, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, told NPR that her daughter had last texted her: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.”
NATION
Bidens’ older dog, Champ, 13, has died
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden announced Saturday that Champ, the older of the family’s two dogs, had died “peacefully at home.” The German shepherd was 13.
“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement posted to the president’s official Twitter account. The Bidens are spending the weekend at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Bidens got Champ from a breeder after Biden was elected vice president in 2008.
