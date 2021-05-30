WORLD
China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station
BEIJING — A rocket carrying supplies for China’s new space station blasted off Saturday from an island in the South China Sea.
A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. (5:55 a.m. PDT) from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. The agency said the craft entered orbit 10 minutes later and the launch was deemed a “perfect success.”
The Tianzhou-2 carried fuel and supplies, according to earlier state media reports. The station’s core module was launched into orbit April 29.
Anti-immigration protest blocks traffic in port of Dover
LONDON — Anti-immigration demonstrators protesting the rising numbers of people attempting to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel in small boats blocked trucks traveling to a cargo terminal in Dover on Saturday.
Carrying the England flag and chanting “English streets,’’ about 50 demonstrators disrupted travel into the busy port. A heavy police presence was in the area as authorities anticipated protests over the long holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer.
NATION
Group: Spot where car hit ‘School of Rock’ actor is unsafe
CHICAGO — The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding his bicycle was flagged three years ago by a traffic safety group as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” by a traffic safety group, but it says no improvements were made.
In its 2018 study, the Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection in the Avondale neighborhood on the city’s northwest side as a “high-crash area” because of its poor visibility and heavy traffic.
Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, was struck by a car at the intersection Wednesday and declared dead at a hospital. Police said a witness told officers that Clark, who was 32, was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle crossing Logan at Western Avenue.
