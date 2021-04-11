LANCASTER — The City will open a second community COVID-19 vaccination site Monday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in partnership with High Desert Medical Group.
This vaccination site will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to all Antelope Valley residents over the age of 18 starting on Monday.
Residents can make an appointment via https://hdmg.rsvpify.com. The vaccine is free to any adult who wants it; health insurance and proof of citizenship is not required.
“After months of pushing and fighting for our fair share of the vaccines, the time is now,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said Friday in a news release announcing the second site. “There are no more excuses. We have opened vaccines to everyone over the age of 18 and are actively working to vaccinate our 16-17 year olds. We can finally start to move past this nightmare.”
The vaccination site comes after a month of successfully vaccinating 14,001 people in Lancaster at the first vaccination site that launched about a month ago in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. This new vaccination site is expected to double that number in the coming month.
As of March 22, 25,639, or 22.3%, of people ages 18 and older in Lancaster have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Local nursing students, medical staff, City staff, and City volunteers have offered their time to work the site. Capacity for appointments and doses of vaccinations will vary depending on vaccine availability. High Desert Medical Group personnel will be overseeing storage and administration of vaccines.
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is also lending a hand by providing free transportation to the vaccination sites. Residents may visit https://bit.ly/3cI9vAI to view the schedule of the dedicated routes.
For details on COVID-19 resources in the City of Lancaster, Visit the City’s website at www.cityoflancasterca.org/coronavirus for details on COVID-19 resources in Lancaster. Visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment at either vaccination site.
