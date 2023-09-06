LOS ANGELES — A second former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has agreed to plead guilty to violating the civil rights of a man at a Compton skate park by improperly detaining him and then acting to cover up his actions, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Miguel Angel Vega, 33, of Corona, admitted that he falsely imprisoned the 23-year-old skateboarder in his patrol car, which crashed during a subsequent chase, leaving the man injured, his plea agreement shows. He also admitted filing false reports to cover up his and his partner’s unlawful conduct.

