Palmdale drive-thrus

The Planning Commission approved the site plan and permits for a trio of drive-thru businesses, including Palmdale’s second Chick-fil-A (lower left), at Avenue S and 40th Street East.

 Map courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Permits for a trio of drive-thru businesses, including Palmdale’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant, on the northeast corner of 40th Street East and Avenue S were approved by the Planning Commission on Thursday.

In addition to a Conditional Use Permit, the Commission approved the submission of the property and a site plan review.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.