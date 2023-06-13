PALMDALE — Permits for a trio of drive-thru businesses, including Palmdale’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant, on the northeast corner of 40th Street East and Avenue S were approved by the Planning Commission on Thursday.
In addition to a Conditional Use Permit, the Commission approved the submission of the property and a site plan review.
Joining Chick-fil-A in the project will be a Mister Car Wash and “a highly sought-after coffee shop that does not currently have a presence in east Palmdale,” according to a social media post by City of Palmdale officials.
The project, proposed by Sage Investco, is on an approximately 4.5-acre lot on the northeast corner of 40th Street East and Avenue S, across from DryTown Water Park. The lot will be subdivided into four parcels, with a business on each of three parcels.
At the rear of the project will be the Mister Car Wash, with the other drive-thrus situated side-by-side along Avenue S. A narrow parcel will run along the eastern edge of the lot, providing access off Avenue S, according to the staff report.
Under the Conditional Use Permit, the 6,472-square-foot car wash will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The 4,761-square-foot Chick-fil-A drive-thru will have indoor and outdoor dining, with two canopied lanes for the drive-thru component. Under the Conditional Use Permit, additional employees with tablets will be deployed at peak times to assist drive-thru customers to expedite operations.
The 935-square-foot coffee shop on the adjacent parcel will offer indoor seating, limited outdoor seating, a drive-thru lane and an exterior window for walk-up orders. Its operating hours under the Conditional Use Permit will be from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Because the project was submitted prior to changes made in the municipal code to require at least 500 feet between drive-thrus, it does not have to meet that new standard.
An environmental study for the site was prepared in 2007 for a previous proposed project that included a mixture of a drug store, market, restaurant and health club that included drive-thru pads, according to the staff report.
Updated studies for the newly proposed project, which is significantly reduced from the original, have been submitted. It was determined that a new or supplemental environmental study is not required, and an addendum with the new data has been included as part of the project review.
According to Palmdale officials’ social media post, construction is expected to begin later this year and completed in 2024.
