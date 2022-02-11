LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders joint task force recovered an additional 86 stolen catalytic converters this week and arrested two men who were cited and released in connection with being in possession of the stolen catalytic converters.
The task force recovered the stolen automotive parts and arrested the two men during an operation it conducted, on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of recovered catalytic converters to 127 over the past two weeks. The task force previously recovered 41 catalytic converters, nine firearms, a kit to manufacture ghost guns and $10,000 cash during an operation conducted, on Feb. 2.
One male adult was arrested in the Feb. 2 operation for grand theft, receiving stolen property and being in possession of the ghost gun manufacturing kit.
“Our patrol deputies have also recovered dozens more from traffic stops over the past few months,” Det. Gelardo of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station wrote in an email.
Gelardo added it is difficult to say how many catalytic converters are still in the area unrecovered due to the fact the stolen catalytic converters change hands so frequently and so rapidly.
“Additionally, only a small percentage of victims are reporting the thefts, so it is extremely difficult to estimate the amount of outstanding catalytic converters,” Gelardo wrote.
Catalytic converters are an emissions control device that convert the toxic gases and pollutants in a car’s exhaust gases into carbon dioxide, water and nitrogen gas. A vehicle needs the catalytic converter to pass a smog certification. All vehicles made after 1974 are required to have catalytic converters to reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. The devices are attractive to thieves because they are made with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. As of Thursday, a one-ounce bar of rhodium retails for $18,450, according to MoneyMetals.com
The AV Cat Crusaders is a joint task force comprised of detectives from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, as well as the Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention team, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The detectives on the task force dedicate themselves exclusively to combating catalytic converter thefts.
“As far as the operation, again, all credit goes to the team, as they are the backbone of this investigation,” Gelardo wrote. “It has been a privilege to work for a station wherein the leadership trusts the process and supports the mission, knowing the victims and citizens of the Antelope Valley are the top priority.”
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the detectives on the task force are in the developmental stages of planning a community event where victims who can identify their catalytic converters would be able to recover them.
Residents who have been victims of catalytic converter thefts or anyone with information or leads regarding catalytic converter thieves in their areas are encouraged to contact Detective Gelardo at 661-940-3871 or by email at magelard@lasd.org
A proposed bill introduced on Feb. 3 by State Sen. Brian W. Jones, R-Santee, would combat catalytic converter theft by placing more responsibility in the hands of recyclers.
Sen. Jones’ bill, Senate Bill 919, would attack the crime of catalytic converter theft in distinct three ways:
• Require new and used motor vehicle dealers to permanently mark the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the catalytic converter before sale. This will create a way to identify catalytic converters and help determine if it was stolen.
• Only allow core recyclers to purchase catalytic converters that have a visible and untampered VIN. Additionally, recyclers will be required to keep detailed records of all catalytic converter sales from businesses and individuals, removing the loophole for shell businesses to sell to recyclers blindly. These records must also be made accessible to law enforcement.
• Add fines to the current penalties for theft of catalytic converters. Additionally, this bill will make it easier to establish probable cause for arrest and prosecution based on specific facts, such as catalytic converter marks consistent with illegal removal or catalytic converter marks that do not match the possessor’s vehicle.
“The crime of stealing catalytic converters in California has skyrocketed in the last several months,” Jones said in a statement. “Unfortunately, unless some changes in the law are made, it will only get worse. Thieves often face few risks in getting caught or prosecuted, yet the car or truck owner faces thousands of dollars in repairs and the inability to use their vehicle for days or weeks while it’s being repaired. My bill will help discourage, prevent and prosecute the growing crime of catalytic converter theft in California.”
As for the proposed state bill, “It is written in a way which would significantly aid us in the prevention of catalytic converter theft, which is the ultimate goal,” Gelardo said.
(1) comment
To permanently mark the VIN on the Cat is a Great Idea. Way to go Cat Crusaders.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.