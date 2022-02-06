OROVILLE, Calif. — A Seattle woman has been identified as the person fatally shot inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California by a 21-year-old man who was acting erratically. Four others were wounded, including the woman’s 11-year-old daughter, authorities and her family said, Friday.
Karin Dalton, 43, died at the scene of Wednesday’s shooting in the city of Oroville, where the bus stopped at a convenience store, the Butte County Sheriff’s officials said.
Dalton’s 14 year-old-son was also traveling with her and was not injured. The family boarded the bus, Tuesday, in Spokane, Washington, and was headed to New Mexico to visit her eldest son, Dalton’s family said.
“She died protecting her children,” Amy Logue, Dalton’s cousin, told the Sacramento Bee.
Asaahdi Coleman, of Sacramento, started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound bus during a scheduled stop, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said, Thursday.
Coleman fled the bus and was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight with a customer.
Coleman was charged, Friday, with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder with a special enhancement for using a semi-automatic gun, and two weapons counts involving that same gun, Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey said.
Ramsey said Coleman’s arraignment was postponed, until next Wednesday, because he refused to leave his cell.
