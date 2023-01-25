SAN BERNARDINO — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing.
NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance, Tuesday afternoon. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched the search after Chung didn’t return from a hike, Sunday, on 10,064-foot Mt. Baldy.
Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m., but Chung did not show up, authorities said.
The sheriff’s department said rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands on Mt. Baldy, over the weekend.
“Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands,” the department’s statement said.
Sands, 65, was reported missing, Jan. 13, while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him on the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Storms have coated the mountain with heavy snow and ice, and searches have been thwarted by the threat of avalanches and foul weather, including powerful winds.
Authorities describe mountain conditions as extremely dangerous. Two hikers have died in recent weeks. One fell at least 500 feet down an icy slope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.