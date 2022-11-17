Palmdale search

This is part of the cache of weapons and drugs seized, late Tuesday, during the search of a Palmdale home. One man was arrested on several firearms and narcotics-related charges.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on several firearms and narcotics-related charges, Tuesday, after responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and finding numerous guns and narcotics paraphernalia in plain sight, station officials reported.

Deputies responded at about 10:20 p.m., to the 36500 block of Palomino Court, near Barrel Springs Elementary School, for a call of a man being held at gunpoint.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.