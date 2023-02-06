PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a contract with the law firm of Harper & Burns to provide legal services while the city conducts a search for an in-house city attorney.
The contract has a maximum of $100,000, with the duration to be based on the city’s ability to hire an in-house attorney.
Under the contract, William Curley III will serve as the city’s interim city attorney. He provided legal counsel during Wednesday’s meeting as a “special counsel,” prior to the vote to approve the contract.
With no discussion, the Council voted 4-0, with Councilmember Richard Loa absent, to approve the contract.
“In my experience with Mr. Curley, thus far, I am pleasantly surprised,” Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon said. “I didn’t know how much of a wealth of knowledge you are. The extent of your municipal governance experience is vast … and I’m excited to work with you moving forward.”
The city has been without an in-house attorney since the resignation of Christopher Beck, in May. Scott Porter, of the Fullerton law firm of Jones & Meyer, served as interim city attorney from June until last month.
In closed session at the Jan. 18 meeting, the Council decided, on a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Austin Bishop absent, to hire Harper & Burns and conclude the services of Jones & Meyer.
At the same time, the Council instructed then-interim city manager Ronda Perez to begin a search for an in-house city attorney.
Based in Orange, Harper & Burns provides legal services to cities and special districts, with more than 40 years’ experience advising public agencies, according to its website.
Curley is a partner in the firm, with more than 35 years of representing pubic agencies, with a focus on cities and city entities, such as housing authorities.
According to the staff report, Curley and Harper & Burns have been serving the city in capacities other than city attorney.
