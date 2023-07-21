Otter Vs. Surfers

This sea otter shot into the national spotlight after images of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers near Santa Cruz circulated on social media.

 Associated Press

SANTA CRUZ — A sea otter launched into the national spotlight after images of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz circulated on social media is building a fan club as she continues to evade capture.

A team of wildlife experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium have been trying to capture the 5-year-old animal, known as otter 841, since last week because they say she poses a public safety risk.

