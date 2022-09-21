SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego officials, on Tuesday, were expected to approve a $600,000 payout to a woman who was severely injured when a police dog attacked her in her own yard after escaping from its trainer’s home nearby.

A lawsuit filed by Jenna Cole, in March, called the bite a “vicious” and “unprovoked attack” and accused the city of negligence for how it trained, monitored and caged the K-9. The suit also contended such animals should be in secure facilities, not residential neighborhoods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.