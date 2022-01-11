SAN DIEGO — Police, on Monday, shot and killed a robbery suspect they said he pulled a gun during a confrontation in an alley.
Officers were answering a report, at around 7:30 a.m., that a man with a knife had robbed a liquor store and moments later they saw a possible suspect in an alley about a block away, police Capt. Rich Freedman said.
Three officers confronted the man and shot him when he pulled a handgun, Freedman said.
He died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. The officers weren’t hurt, Freedman said.
It was the first on-duty police shooting this year.
