Solar Falcon Race Team

A member of the Palmdale High School Solar Falcon Race Team makes repairs to the Helios Falcon’s solar array frame in Forth Worth, Texas.

 Photo courtesy of PHS Solar Falcon Race Team

PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team will need a third day to pass all seven scrutineering stations to ensure the rebuilt Helios Falcon is road worthy.

The 2023 Solar Car Challenge is a cross-country event where 20 teams from seven states will drive 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale. The teams will race in five divisions — Classic, Advanced Classic, Advanced, Electric-Solar Powered and the all-new Cruiser.

