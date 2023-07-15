PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team will need a third day to pass all seven scrutineering stations to ensure the rebuilt Helios Falcon is road worthy.
The 2023 Solar Car Challenge is a cross-country event where 20 teams from seven states will drive 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale. The teams will race in five divisions — Classic, Advanced Classic, Advanced, Electric-Solar Powered and the all-new Cruiser.
The Solar Falcon Race Team is one of five teams in the Advanced Classic Division, which includes four teams from Texas.
The team posted an update Friday morning to the Solar Falcon Race Team Facebook page (www.facebook.com/phssolarfalcon/).
“Day 1 of scrutineering: The Helios Falcon took flight for the first time in front of the scrutineering audience as they went though several obstacles that tested the safety and performance of the vehicle,” the post said. “Evidently, improvements were required. Aside from repairing the Helios solar array, the team worked on better suspension shocks and brakes to provide safety to drivers when simulating situations that are to be expected on the road. As the team continues to take on more station examinations, members try to find and fix all possible problems to make the vehicle as roadworthy as possible.”
The post included a “thank you” to BHE Renewables for their contribution.
Ten students, including five Class of 2023 graduates, flew to Texas for the event. They are Alex Rodriguez, EJ Dela Cruz, Aleyssa Coleman, Tania Campos and Jennie Perez; incoming seniors Diego Munoz Diaz, Anthony Sonanes and Hannah Valdez; and incoming juniors Matthew Adeleke and Cannon Garriga. The drivers are Coleman (also one of the team’s CEOs), Dela Cruz and Rodriguez.
“We’re working on some fixes in order to pass two stations,” adviser Matthew Henzie wrote in a text. “Once we’re done with them, we will only have a few stations left, and that should be easier.”
The team is stuck on the first two stations, Station One “General,” the purpose of which is to ensure that the team is complying with Solar Car Challenge rules and to determine the general roadworthiness of the vehicle. Station Two enforces the electrical and battery requirements.
“Barring any major problems, I’m confident we’ll pass all stations and be able to race,” Henzie added.
