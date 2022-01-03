BAKERSFIELD — Supervisor Zack Scrivner, whose Second District includes the Kern County portions of the Antelope Valley, will take the helm of the Board of Supervisors, as chairman, today.
The Board will hold its annual reorganization meeting at noon in the Board chambers, 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield.
Chairmanship of the five-member Board rotates among the Supervisors each year. Scrivner’s time as chairman follows District One Supervisor Phillip Peters, who helped guide the Board through the decennial redistricting process.
Scrivner, who represents the communities of Rosamond, Mojave, California City, Boron and Tehachapi, is serving in his third term as supervisor, and will be up for re-election this November. He was first elected to the post in 2010, after serving on the Bakersfield City Council.
Following the redistricting process completed in November, Scrivner is representing largely the same constituency in the Second District, with some small adjustments made to ensure even population distribution.
It was the second adjustment to district boundaries in three years; the first was the result of a federal Voting Rights Act lawsuit brought in 2016 by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Scrivner will provide an update on Kern County at the State of the County address, on Jan. 29. The program, hosted by the Kern Economic Development Corporation, will be streamed at KGET.com
(1) comment
Hopefully this will be Scrivner's last term. The community of Boron was against the construction of solar plants that will surround our town, destroy thousands of Joshua Trees and disrupt our quiet desert life. The solar plants are being built for communities in the bay area and will not benefit the Boron area. He definitely did represent our wishes and basically told us to shut up and color.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.