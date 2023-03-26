Zack Scrivner

SCRIVNER

MOJAVE — Kern County must continue to diversify its economic base as Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators strive to phase out oil and gas production in California, most of which comes from Kern County, 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.

“Over the course of the next few years, Kern County is going to have to be very diligent in diversifying our local economy, specifically our local tax base,” he said, presenting an update to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators strive to phase out oil and gas production in California...which is a Joke. Newsom is an Idiot....the POS knows we will be using fossil fuels for the next 40+ years. The Dirtbag is just pandering to the Minority of Parasites with the Biggest Voice (and Dope Habit).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.