MOJAVE — Kern County must continue to diversify its economic base as Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators strive to phase out oil and gas production in California, most of which comes from Kern County, 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.
“Over the course of the next few years, Kern County is going to have to be very diligent in diversifying our local economy, specifically our local tax base,” he said, presenting an update to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Because it produces about 80% of the oil and gas in the state, “the impact on Kern County is going to be severe,” he said of the efforts to halt fossil fuel production.
The county has historically relied heavily on the property tax revenue from the oil and gas fields. The industry provides about 10,000 direct jobs that provide a means of upward mobility for residents.
Oil and gas production in Kern County is also subject to mitigation measures under a blanket 2015 environmental impact report for permitting new drilling, and provides fuel that is environmentally better than that imported from other countries without environmental regulations, Scrivner said.
“I think Newsom’s approach to the industry is foolish … and it doesn’t make sense,” he said.
However, with limits on oil production looming, “Kern County is aggressively trying to pivot,” he added.
One way the county is looking to leverage the existing industry is through carbon capture, in which carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is collected and stored underground in former oil reserves.
These projects would be operated by displaced members of the oil industry workforce.
It is estimated that the former oil reserves can hold about 82 million metric tons of carbon proposed projects, Scrivner said.
An average car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The county is reviewing three applicants with requests for environmental impact reports for carbon capture projects.
“We believe the economic investment in this industry in Kern is going to be in the $100 billion range,” Scrivner said.
The county’s economic development focus is also on retaining and expanding another existing industry: aerospace.
A regional economic development effort known as B3K, for “A Better Bakersfield and Boundless Kern,” has aerospace as one of its focus areas. Their effort is aimed at strengthening the industry in light of competition from other parts of the country.
“The B3K effort is working to protect what we have, but to also grow it,” Scrivner said.
A truly regional collaboration, the effort includes the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale in Los Angeles County and extends from Edwards Air Force Base to Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale and to the Mojave Air and Space Port.
While the fossil fuel energy industry may be on the wane in Kern County, renewable energy in the form of wind and solar has grown, with a $69 billion industry investment, Scrivner said.
The county receives property tax revenue from the wind industry, but an exemption for the solar industry means it does not receive anything from the vast fields of solar panels. To make up for the tax revenue difference and the impacts of solar projects, Kern County instituted a cumulative impact charge on such projects. This has resulted in about $12 million in one-time payments. Going forward, the projects will be paying $2.5 million to $4 million annually, he said.
Voters in the unincorporated areas of Kern County approved a one-cent sales tax in November, which will begin to be collected on April 1. The estimated $54 million per year that will be generated for the unincorporated areas will help provide funding for increased staffing for the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department, Scrivner said.
The effects of the sales tax will seen in the 2023-2024 budget, which begins July 1, he said.
