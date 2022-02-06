Kern County’s future is bright, as a place that supports traditional industries in oil, agriculture, energy, mining, aerospace and logistics, but also is a place that welcomes and supports emerging new businesses and innovations.
That was the message in the 2022 State of the County program, presented virtually, on Jan. 29, and featuring Board of Supervisors Chairman Zack Scrivner, whose Second District includes the eastern Kern communities of Rosamond, Mojave, California City, Boron, Tehachapi and Edwards Air Force Base.
“We’re proud to feed and fuel communities, providing essential services to the people in our state, nation and beyond,” Scrivner said of Kern County.
The county government itself is “working to be a model of excellence in managing our business and workforce, prioritizing enhancing quality of life for all county residents by developing and growing a resilient regional economy,” he said.
Kern County could boast an almost $50 billion economy in 2020, the latest year for which figures are available, Kern Economic Development Corp. President Richard Chapman said.
“We’re proud of our economic diversity and the opportunity for upward mobility,” he said.
The county faces challenges in the near future, however, including state and federal regulations and policies that Scrivner said endanger their ability to maintain a robust economy and quality of life for residents.
“It is imperative we push back hard on bad policy decisions impacting our energy and agricultural industries that are critical to local employment and tax revenues,” he said. “Now is not the time to give up hope, but instead this is the moment Kern County leans in and strives to find resolution with policy leaders.”
Oil production remains a significant portion of the county’s economy, and one that is under fire by measures proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would limit and eventually phase out oil production in California altogether.
The oil and gas industry is large portion of the county’s economy, representing about $10 billion, Chapman said.
Scrivner touted the county’s ability to balance petrochemicals and renewable energy industries, and criticized what he called Newsom’s anti-oil agenda.
The video program included taped presentations from some of the region’s major economic engines, including Edwards Air Force Base’s Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, commander of the 412th Test Wing, and NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Director David McBride.
Aerospace, centered in eastern Kern County, provides more than 20,000 jobs and has a “gargantuan” economic impact, Scrivner said.
Edwards AFB contributes $2.27 billion annually to the local economy, while Naval Air Station China Lake contributes $1.2 billion, he said.
Edwards AFB, and its NASA tenant, have been part of nearly every aerospace advance in the past century, from the first jet engine to the first supersonic flight to the rockets that powered astronauts to the moon.
The advancements not only have been for military benefit, but also have led to common safety equipment such as seat belts and more efficient passenger aircraft.
“There’s not a single airplane in the world today, modern airplane, that does not have NASA technology, and almost all of it was flight research and flight tested here at Armstrong,” McBride said.
Edwards is gearing up to test the nation’s next bomber, the B-21, and the newest jet trainer, the T-7, Higer said, along with continued advancements for the F-35 fighter and KC-46 tanker.
Kern County is seeking to encourage more innovative businesses to take root in the region, with the introduction of the Ignite Innovation Lab, a technology incubator, Scrivner said, among other programs and plans to spur business development.
Public safety remains “our number one priority,” he said, with goals to help the Kern County Sheriff’s Office with recruitment and retention efforts in order to put more deputies in every community.
