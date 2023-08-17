Obit Renata Scotto

Tenor Placido Domingo (left) appears with soprano Renata Scotto in a backstage dressing room prior their opening night performance of Vincenzo Bellini’s “Norma” at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on Sept. 22, 1981. 

 Associated Press

Renata Scotto, a soprano of uncommon intensity who became a successful director after her singing career, died Wednesday in her hometown of Savona, Italy. She was 89.

Scotto’s New York-based manager, Robert Lombardo, said he was called by her family and informed of her death. “I had spoken to her several weeks ago and I didn’t get any indication that anything was going on,” he said.

