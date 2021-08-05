PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s governing Board unanimously agreed to re-appoint retired educator Paul Scott to The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Board of Directors for his first full three-year term.
The Board had appointed Scott to the Aerospace Academy Board in March 2019 to complete the term of former appointee Darren Parker, who died in June 2019 after a battle with esophageal cancer.
The Aerospace Academy, an independent charter school authorized by Palmdale School District in July 2011, opened in 2012. The award-winning school has a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) focus.
The district’s other appointees are Kathe Duren and Mark Weiss. The City of Palmdale’s three appointees are Ellen McIsaac, John Porter and Gary Roberts. The other members of the Board are Justin Knowles and Patricia Rardon.
