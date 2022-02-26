SACRAMENTO — The juror at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s retrial bid swore, Friday, that she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention, in 2004.
“Before the trial, I didn’t have any anger or any resentment toward Scott at all. After the trial, it was a bit true, because I sat through the trial and listened to the evidence,” former juror Richelle Nice testified.
Peterson’s lawyers want to prove that she held a secret bias against him that prevented him from getting a fair trial, and that she lied on her jury questionnaire to get there.
But she generally stuck to her earlier written statements under questioning. She said she didn’t consider herself a victim of domestic violence, didn’t directly fear for her own unborn child and relied on the evidence during trial.
Nice helped convict Peterson, in 2004, of the murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant, and of the unborn son they planned to name Conner. Prosecutors say he dumped his wife’s body into San Francisco Bay, on Christmas Eve 2002. The remains surfaced months later.
Nice testified only after she was granted immunity from perjury prosecution for misstatements she may have made in the earlier sworn statement.
In it, and in Friday’s testimony, she explained why she didn’t disclose on a pre-trial jury questionnaire that she had sought a restraining order while pregnant, in 2000, saying then that she “really fears for her unborn child.”
She also disputed, on the stand, court documents indicating that her live-in boyfriend had assaulted her while she was again pregnant, testifying that it was she who hit him.
Nice is being addressed in court by name, though she previously was referred to as Juror 7. She also used her name during post-trial media interviews and when she co-authored a book about the case with six other jurors.
She was nicknamed “Strawberry Shortcake” during the trial for her dyed bright red hair, which is now brown on top and blondish at the bottom.
Peterson appeared in court wearing a San Mateo County Jail uniform after Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo denied his request to wear street clothes.
Massullo is charged by the California Supreme Court with deciding if Nice committed misconduct by not disclosing her own history before she became a juror, and if she held a bias that denied Peterson a fair trial.
Nice generally said her previous sworn written denials were true, but with some nuances.
She didn’t consider herself a victim of domestic violence because in the case, in 2000, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend didn’t directly threaten her unborn child — despite the wording in her application for a restraining order at the time.
