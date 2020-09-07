EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base military and civilian personnel have a new way to get around a small portion of the 470-square mile base: electric scooters.
San Francisco-based Spin Inc., owned by the Ford Motor Co., deployed a fleet of 17 electric scooters on Wednesday. The goal is to provide an eco-friendly and socially distanced option for making short trips around the base as an alternative to walking or driving.
Base officials were looking for a micro-mobility solution. They heard about the solar-powered charging stations and reached out to Spin, Communication Manager Sara Dodrill wrote in an email.
“Spin is committed to helping our servicemen,” Spin Director Ben Fong said in a statement. “As a former US Foreign Service Officer, I’ve worked alongside our servicemen in consulates and embassies worldwide in India and Mexico. I was especially excited to work with Edwards Air Force Base since I understand the challenges they face and the service they provide to our nation.”
This is the first micromobilty offering for Edwards Air Force Base and the first military base that Spin has partnered with.
“This partnership is groundbreaking in part because we have deployed an off-grid solar powered transportation solution for our servicemen,” Fong said. “Spin has committed to becoming carbon negative by 2025, and we’re excited to work with Edwards Air Force base to launch this sustainable transportation solution as part of our mission to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector.”
Spin is responsible for the e-scooters’ basic maintenance. The company has local employees who can make repairs, The e-scooters use four solar-powered charging and parking hubs funded by Edwards Air Force Base.
“After a few phone calls, we brought Ben and the team out to Edwards so they could better understand our local use case,” Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen said in a statement. “We then spent the next year addressing local challenges and concerns to ensure we were ready for our grand opening and to solve this problem for our Airmen.”
The e-scooters feature a rugged frame with a long, wide riding platform, plump tires and bicycle-like handlebars.
The e-scooters are equipped with geofencing technology to restrict rides to a portion of the base that is safe. The four Spin Hub charging stations are located within a three-mile area of the base, and were deployed to give airmen easy access to various base locations from their dorms..
The rides cost $1 to unlock and $0.15 per minute to ride. Riders pay to use the scooters through the Spin app where they are able to pay with either a credit or debit card. The usage time is monitored using the Spin app (available for Apple and Android) which also tracks the location of the scooters and the distance of the trip.
Spin scooters have a battery range of 38 miles. If the scooter’s battery goes under 30%, it automatically becomes unrentable. Spin scooters’ top speed has been capped at 15 mph on the Air Force Base.
The fleet size will be adjusted based on demand. If demand is high, more scooters will be added, Dodrill said.
Edwards Air Force Base provided helmets. Spin is in the process of having additional helmets shipped down to the base.
