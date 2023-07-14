Hottest June Globally

Children cool themselves with electric fans last month as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record.

 Associated Press files

An already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree, with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.

June’s 61.79 degrees global average was 1.89 degrees above the 20th Century average, the first time globally a summer month was more than a degree Celsius hotter than normal, according to NOAA. Other weather monitoring systems, such as NASA, Berkeley Earth and Europe’s Copernicus, had already called last month the hottest June on record, but NOAA is the gold standard for record-keeping with data going back 174 years to 1850.

