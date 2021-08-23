NASA’s DC-8 airborne science platform headed to the Caribbean on Tuesday for a series of science flights to collect data about tropical convection processes.
The aircraft and team deployed to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands as part of the Convective Processes Experiment-Aerosols and Winds Campaign, or CPEX-AW, a joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency.
Six months of preparation and installing instruments were needed for the DC8, based at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility at Air Force Plant 42. A series of test flights earlier this months capped preparation for the 45-day deployment, according to NASA officials.
Instruments on board will measure winds, aerosols, precipitation and other conditions that influence convection from the west to east coast of the Atlantic Ocean near the Equator.
The project will also help to calibrate and validate information from an Earth observation satellite launched in 2018.
