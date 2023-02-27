Science Olympiad

Members of the Quartz Hill High School science Olympiad team are Dillan Lacy (back row, left), Noah Brand, Nilesh Kumar, Minh Hoang, Nicholas Epling, Gibran Elmoughrabi, Brittany Garcia, Mathew Maida and Cesar Ballesteros, as well as coach Nancy Heming (front row, left), Lincoln Erfle, Anna Heming, Malea Coggins and mentor Deni Freitas. Not pictured are Sam Avilucea, Oliver Weese, Saadiya Johns and advisor Brent Kerns.

 Photo courtesy of Nancy Heming

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill High School Science Olympiad team will compete in the state Science Olympiad Tournament this April at California Institute of Technology.

The team placed fifth at the Regional Science Olympiad Tournament, held Feb. 18 at Antelope Valley College. They placed in the Top 10 in eight of 23 events and in five events they earned 11th place.

