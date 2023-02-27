QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill High School Science Olympiad team will compete in the state Science Olympiad Tournament this April at California Institute of Technology.
The team placed fifth at the Regional Science Olympiad Tournament, held Feb. 18 at Antelope Valley College. They placed in the Top 10 in eight of 23 events and in five events they earned 11th place.
The Science Olympiad features build events, test events and lab events.
The team of students Anna Heming and Nilesh Kumar earned sixth place in Cell Biology; Noah Brand and Nilesh Kumar earned fourth place in Green Generation; Brand and Kumar also earned sixth place in Remote Sensing; Nicholas Epling and Dillan Lacy earned fifth place in It’s About Time; Minh Hoang and Gibran Elmoughrabi earned first place in Rocks and Minerals; and Lincoln Erfle and Cesar Ballesteros earned sixth place in Write It, Do It.
In the bridge event, teams build and design a bridge structure to hold a specific amount of weight.
Team captain Anna Heming designed and built a bridge from balsa wood that weighed 13 grams and held 12,000 grams of sand, about 3,000 less than the target.
“You keep pouring the sand in until it breaks,” Heming said. “The score is calculated by how much you held divided by the weight of the bridge. So the lighter the bridge, the higher your score.”
Heming took over the club last year. She recruited other students to join including some from her old middle school, Hillview Middle School.
The other team members Lacy, Brand, Kumar, Hoang, Epling, Elmoughrabi, Ballesteros, Erfle, Brittany Garcia, Mathew Maida, Malea Coggins, Sam Avilucea, Oliver Weese and Saadiya Johns. Deni Freitas serves as a mentor and teacher Brent Kerns is an advisor.
Heming’s mother Nancy Heming is a coach for the team.
“Each team member did their part and stepped up when we needed them to,” Nancy Heming wrote in an email. “I am very proud of each member of the team. It was awesome to see them celebrate and make plans for what they will do next for the state competition.”
Lacy, a senior, joined because the team needed more members.
“I joined with the hope of doing a hard event in order to push myself,” he said.
Lacy tried astronomy, which he said was too hard. He stayed with the team.
“I just thought that if I just try hard enough I might get a medal or I’ll be happy if I progress or do other events that might be within my interests because I want to go into computer engineering,” he said.
He landed on Detector Building, which requires students to use a device with lights to measure weight. He also did It’s About Time, where team members answer questions about time and construct a non-electrical device that triggers a signal to occur three times at equally spaced time intervals.
“We used a pendulum design,” Lacy said.
