LANCASTER — The podium set up near the entrance to Schooners Patio Grille stopped some customers in their tracks Friday afternoon as they entered the restaurant. They looked at the podium and the small group of people standing nearby and likely wondered what was going on.
Owner Art Ledesma waved them in.
The customers soon found out that they walked in on a celebration. The podium and a tall sign for Assemblyman Tom Lackey were there to honor Schooners as the 34th Assembly District Small Business of the Month for February.
Lackey spoke to Ledesma via telephone as his field representative, Anna Zarley, held up her cell phone to a microphone.
The assemblyman’s new district boundaries include San Bernardino County. Lackey was at a press conference to urge people to stay away from the San Bernardino National Forest due to an emergency forest closure order as a result of the snow from the winter storms.
“Congratulations on the recognition, well deserved and we appreciate your community engagement,” he said.
Schooners has been a Valley staple for 38 years. The restaurant first opened in 1985 at a location on 10th Street West. After about 10 years, it moved to a location on 15th Street West behind High Desert Medical Group. In 2009, it moved again to its current location at 2797 West Ave. L.
Ledesma also has locations in Santa Clarita and Ridgecrest.
“A lot of people don’t know what he actually does for the community,” Zarley said.
Ledesma will step up whenever she calls to ask for food donations, such as for hungry veterans at Christmas, she added.
“Art is always there,” Zarley said.
Ledesma’s other community contributions and support include the Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Santa For A Senior, the Girl Scouts of America, the California Poppy Festival, Gracefest and Neilstock.
Jackie Owens, field representative for Congressman Mike Garcia, also presented Ledesma with a certificate of recognition.
“It’s called a small business, but I think my takeaway is it’s a small business with a big heart,” she said.
Brandon Roque, field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk, also extended congratulations on behalf of the senator.
Brian Avery, chairman of the Board for the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, and Beth Martinez, treasurer for the Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce, also thanked and congratulated Ledesma.
Drew Mercy, executive director for AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise), congratulated and thanked Ledesma for setting an example for others.
Ledesma thanked Zarley and the others for the unexpected recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.