PALMDALE — Palmdale School District received a $5,000 check toward its new e-sports program and Antelope Valley Union High School District got $15,000 toward its STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs, at a Friday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Pilot Travel Center.
The approximately 11,000-square-foot store, at 5231 Pearblossom Highway, is one of Pilot Co.’s largest stores across the country. The store is next to the Antelope Valley Swap Meet at Four Points.
Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team brought the Helios Falcon to the celebration. Knight High School’s cheerleaders and members of Highland High School’s Public Service Academy also represented their schools.
“It’s important that we give back to the community,” Pilot Co. Regional Manager Jairo Avalos said.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Grado accepted the check on behalf of AV Union High School District.
“It’s going to go toward STEM education and continue to do great innovative things at our schools,” Grado said. “We appreciate it.”
Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado thanked Pilot for the check.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the school District and this business to partner,” Maldonado said.
The District is starting an e-sports program this year.
“This money is going to go toward our e-sports program and kicking that off,” Christine Jones, the District’s coordinator of Educational Technology said. “So all you other districts, if you’re interested, we’re willing to compete. So get in here; we’re ready for you.”
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said Councilman Juan Carrillo, whose district includes the new retail establishment, has been working to bring more retail to the district.
“He’s been on the forefront of this, trying to get some more commercial development over in this area for a couple of years now,” Hofbauer said.
Hofbauer and Carrillo presented a certificate of recognition to Pilot Co. Regional Manager Jairo Avalos.
“Any time we can open a new business in the city, it’s amazing,” Hofbauer said. “And this business here, anchoring this critical intersection in our city, is going to really be a catalyst for everything going every direction around here.”
“We are really thrilled to have you guys in the City of Palmdale,” Carrillo said. “Not just to serve the residents but those that travel along Pearblossom Highway.”
Jackie Owens, a field representative for Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; Brandon Roque, a field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Palmdale; Anna Zarley, a field representative for Assemblyman Tom Lackey; and Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, also presented certificates.
The new store employees about 42 people in full-time and part-time positions. The store features a Subway and Cinnabon. The design is part of a New Horizon concept the company is rolling out to locations across the country.
“We were very methodical about the way this was planned out,” store manager John Lindley said. “We figured this was going to be the location based on the traffic flow and it turned out to be a great choice.”
Pilot Co. is offering a 10-cent discount on every gallon of gas through Oct. 31 through its myRewards Plus app. Visit https://pilotflyingj.com/rewards for details.
