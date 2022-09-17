Pilot Travel ceremony

Antelope Valley Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Chris Grado (left) says the District will use the $15,000 donation from Pilot Co. for STEM education. Palmdale Pilot Travel Center manager John Lindley holds the District’s check next to Pilot Co. Regional Manager Jairo Avalos. Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado and Trustee Sharon Vega hold the $5,000 check the company donated to Palmdale School District.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District received a $5,000 check toward its new e-sports program and Antelope Valley Union High School District got $15,000 toward its STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs, at a Friday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Pilot Travel Center.

The approximately 11,000-square-foot store, at 5231 Pearblossom Highway, is one of Pilot Co.’s largest stores across the country. The store is next to the Antelope Valley Swap Meet at Four Points.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.