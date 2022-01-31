MOJAVE — California City schools in the Mojave Unified School District will be on altered schedules today and Tuesday, due to continuing staffing shortages, officials reported in a social media post, on Saturday.
• Robert P. Ulrich Elementary School will be on a minimum day schedule for Monday and Tuesday, with a regular start time, but ending at 1:30.
• Hacienda Elementary School will be on a two-hour delayed start for Monday and Tuesday, with classes starting at 10:50, but ending at the regular time.
• California City Middle School will be on a minimum day schedule for Monday and Tuesday, with a regular start time, but ending at 11:55.
• California City High School will be on a two-hour delayed start for Monday and Tuesday, with classes starting at 9:15, but ending at the regular time.
Mojave Elementary and Mojave Junior-Senior High schools will operate on regular schedules for both days.
All bus stops will continue to be served, with pick-up and drop-off times adjusted to meet the changed schedules, officials said.
“We understand how difficult these changes can be, and how they might impact work schedules and child care, especially for those with children at multiple schools,” District officials said in the post. “We do not make these decisions lightly, but this was the only way that we can stay open, continue to provide full transportation offerings, and protect staff and student safety. We thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times.”
The changed schedule to start the week comes on the heels of canceled classes, on Friday, also due to staffing shortages.
The problem has plagued the District during the COVID-19 surge this fall and winter, brought on largely by the more virulent Omicron variant.
