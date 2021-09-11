PALMDALE – Antelope Valley College and some Antelope Valley Union School District schools held a variety of ceremonies, Friday morning, to the commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, while some schools planned lessons on the attacks.
AV College held a morning ceremony at the flagpole outside the administration building. Students from SOAR High School, which is on the AV College campus, volunteered to place US flags in the grass in front of the building, on Thursday, in honor of every life lost on that day 20 years ago.
AV College student Tiani De Vera sang the National Anthem. Speakers included AV College President Ed Knudson and AV College Board of Trustees President Michael Adams.
Other speakers included Ashley Hawkins, AV College Veterans Resource Center coordinator; Krishna Flores, MSHA Veteran Outreach Program specialist, Vet Center Palmdale; and Jimmy Guevara,Veteran Peer Access Network program manager (JVS SoCal Veterans Services). Benjamin Trammel, AV College graduate and president/chief operating officer of TotemID Biosciences Inc.; Mark Gilman, AV College Fire Technology faculty/retired fire chief; and the VFW Post 3000 Honor Guard rounded out the program.
SOAR High also had several activities going on through Advancement Via Individual Determination, history, and math classes. Students reviewed videos of the event and responded to writing prompts. They reviewed the chronological events of 9/11, held table discussions and created slide presentations, according to a synopsis of 9/11 activities in the District.
Highland High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC conducted a reflection ceremony in the school’s theater. Speakers included Highland Principal Chris Grado, Fire Science Instructor Timothy Green, and Social Studies Department Head and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy John Johnston. Junior ROTC Instructor Lt. Colonel Brian Owen also addressed the crowd.
Grado was a brand new teacher who had been teaching for about a week on Sept. 11, 2001. He had his students write a journal entry about how the United States should react to the attack.
“Overwhelmingly, students collectively wrote that the US shouldn’t react until we know what happened, why it happened and who was responsible,” Grado said, according to his notes.
“My students had pretty sophisticated and mature ideas written in their journals, far beyond what I thought at the time students of their age were capable. There was disbelief and anger; however, the anger at the time wasn’t pointed at any particular people of the world. In fact, think about your current classes, and my class at the time looked the same.
“There were students of all races, cultures, and religions sitting side-by-side, just as we have the freedom to do anywhere in this country. The people of the United States have the freedom to respect others’ opinions and ideas on how they want to live their lives within the framework of the United States Constitution.”
Antelope Valley High School’s Navy Junior ROTC conducted a flag raising ceremony prior to the start of school. In the Social Studies Department, students watched and discussed videos. They also learned the history of al-Qaida, the Soviet Union and Afghanistan and the role that the United States played. They also had lesssons on heroes and the repercussions of 9/11.
Eastside High School’s social studies teachers conducted lessons on Friday discussing the attack as well as the response from the medical and emergency personnel.
Knight High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC and choir conducted a 9/11 memorial presentation during homeroom at the front of the school on Friday morning.
Lancaster High School’s Associated Student Body will designate the Sept. 17 home football game against Quartz Hill High the “1st Responder Recognition Night” with special shout-outs and posters in honor of first responders as a tie-in with 9/11, according to the summary.
The school’s Air Force Junior ROTC will also have a specific lesson discussion on that date.
Littlerock High School’s History Department taught special lessons focused on 9/11. The school’s Army Junior ROTC led a commemorative ceremony and moment of silence during halftime at Friday’s game against Desert High with the band and Associated Student Body students.
Palmdale High School’s Social Science Department used Edpuzzle — a video-based educational platform — to address the 20th anniversary.
Quartz Hill High School teachers Michael Siverstein, Steven Reti, Krystine Salazar-Gibbs, Christopher Hall, Irina Dmitrieva each set up specific lessons for students by grade level that included 9/11 videos and discussion of the war in Afghanistan.
The district’s Alternative Education Associated Student Body created a wall of angels. History classes covered 9/11 throughout the week.
