PALMDALE — Tumbleweed Elementary School has surprises in store to welcome students on Thursday, the first day of school in the Palmdale School District.
“We’re literally rolling out the red carpet,” Tumbleweed principal Misti Larrick of opening day at the school, on Avenue R-4 off 10th Street East.
There will be music playing and backdrops for parents to take pictures with their children.
“We say we want our families to beat down the doors to come in every day and not want to leave at the end of the day,” Larrick said.
The school had a welcome event Tuesday afternoon for kindergarten students. All students can sneak a peek at the campus between 1 and 3 p.m. today. There will be mental health partners sharing parent resources and spirit wear.
The school’s vision is “together we will leave a legacy.”
“We talk about that with staff, with students, with families,” Larrick said.
Fourth-grade teacher Maurine Turner was putting the finishing touches on her classroom Tuesday morning. Turner is the 2023 Teacher of the Year for the Palmdale School District. She was also named one of the top 25 teachers in Los Angeles County. There are 35,000 teachers in the county.
Turner is a longtime educator starting her 37th year of teaching. She has been with the Palmdale School District for 34 years and is staring her 35th year. She decorated her classroom for the new school year with bright colors that include a yellow wall with pockets for affirmations.
“I try to make it bright and warm so that they want to be here,” she said.
Turner has individual binders and supplies, including headphones for each of her students. She spent her own money to purchase the supplies. She has pencil pouches and Neon Read On kits to help students with reading. The kits use highlighters and black lights. Students highlight a passage in a book and the black light makes it stand out.
“We love for our students to be engaged,” she said.
Turner pays for many of her students’ supplies out of pocket. She had one Amazon order for $600.
“Amazon is like my best friend,” she said. “We spend quite a bit of money on our own to get our classrooms ready. If we don’t have it, we go and buy it.”
Turner also uses DonorsChoose (donorschoose.org/classroom/3609808), a nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.
Turner just had a project for a room transformation filled on DonorsChoose by an attorney in New York. She had $100 of the $612 request. The attorney covered the remaining $512.
Tumbleweed Elementary uses a house system to motivate students to support school culture, encourage achievement and allow students and families to feel connected to the school. First through fifth grade students and staff members were randomly placed in the six main houses.
Kindergarten students got an early look at their new campus Tuesday afternoon. The youngsters learned they were placed in Ohana, the House of Family.
The six main houses — Rêveur, Altruismo, Isibindi, Amistad, Nukumori and Sollevare — have their own values. Rêveur (blue) is the House of Dreamers, Altruismo (black) is the House of Givers, Isibindi (green) is the House of Courage, Amistad (red) is the House of Friendship, Nukumori (purple) is the House of Kindness and Sollevare (yellow) is the House of Uplifting.
This year the school will add a community service element to build students’ leadership abilities.
“We want to reach out into the community and have the community partner,” Larrick said.
Tumbleweed Elementary is a dual immersion school that will add fourth grade in the new school year. The school is also a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School for five years in a row.
Monday is the first day of school for Westside Union School District and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. Southern Kern Unified School District will start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9. Eastside and Keppel union school districts will start on Aug. 10. Antelope Valley Union High School District and Wilsona School District start school on Aug. 14. Lancaster School District starts on Aug. 15. Acton-Agua Dulce and Mojave unified school districts start school on Aug.16. Muroc Joint Unified School District starts on Aug. 17. Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District starts on Aug. 21.
