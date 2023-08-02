School start

Tumbleweed Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Maurine Turner has individual binders and supplies for each of her students. Schools starts Thursday in Palmdale School District.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Tumbleweed Elementary School has surprises in store to welcome students on Thursday, the first day of school in the Palmdale School District.

“We’re literally rolling out the red carpet,” Tumbleweed principal Misti Larrick of opening day at the school, on Avenue R-4 off 10th Street East.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.