PALMDALE — Buena Vista and Golden Poppy elementary schools will each get exterior digital marquee signs.
Palmdale School District’s Board of Education approved a $24,942 agreement with Stewart Signs of Sarasota, Florida, for each school for the purchase of the signs at the Board’s Dec. 14 meeting.
The four-foot by eight-foot pedestal mounted outdoor LED signs will be installed using a separate contractor.
Both signs fall under the District’s Master Plan Phase 1, Group 2 projects. Funding is provided by Measure DD and Measure PSD. Each school set a digital marquee sign as a site priority under Safety and Community Pride, according to the District.
