PALMDALE — Elementary schools can apply for a waiver to reopen for students in transitional kindergarten through second grade under a motion approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Schools must also be able to open in full adherence with the LA County school re-opening protocols. The application process will begin early this month.
The motion, co-written by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, prioritizes schools with a high number of low-income students.
The motion limits the number of waivers to 30 schools per week divided evenly among the five supervisorial districts, which means six schools per district. Any unclaimed waivers will be redistributed to schools with a higher percentage of low-income students to reach the cap of 30 schools per week, irrespective of the supervisorial district, according to the motion.
Although schools cannot fully reopen until Los Angeles County enters into the state’s second tier, the transitional kindergarten through second grade waivers would enable limited in-person instruction for children who would most benefit from in-person classroom instruction.
“The closure of schools in LA County has severely impacted families and students throughout our communities,” Barger said in a statement. “In addition to diminished access to quality education, we have seen a decline in the social and emotional well-being of children and youth. As October approaches, it is crucial that we begin the process of reopening schools at limited capacity and provide ample time for schools to slowly bring students, teachers and staff back to campus.”
“Our residents have made sacrifices to slow the spread of this virus and were even able to avoid a spike in cases after Labor Day,” Supervisor Hahn said in a statement. “With the support of our public health experts, these waivers are a way to start bringing more students back to school safely. For this to work, we need to make sure that each school that reopens does so only after parent input along with having support from the teachers and staff.”
Many Antelope Valley schools could qualify for a wavier.
“We’re excited to hear some good news about the possibility of possibly opening,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said.
More than 90% of Palmdale School District students qualify for free and reduced-price meals. The District has parents who want their children to return to school, and those who are cautious about keeping their students at home.
Maldonado said it is too soon to say what will happen. Maldonado and other LA County superintendents will get more information today during a conference call with Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
“We’ll gather all the information and approach the Board to see where they want to go with the waiver. We’re definitely keeping on top of all the new changes and new laws and new guidance for the schools,” Maldonado said.
Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers said the Board of Supervisor’s action to approve the waiver program was unexpected.
“At this point in time we are going to explore some options,” Bowers said.
The District’s families have expressed concern and interest on when schools will be allowed to reopen.
“This does present some new options that we will definitely have to take a look at,” Bowers said.
Bowers added they want to support students and families in any way they can. They also want to work closely with teachers and classified employees to make it work for everyone.
Prior to applying for a waiver both Palmdale and Lancaster schools districts and any other districts that apply need to ensure that they have all of the safety measures in place including personal protective equipment and mask for students.
