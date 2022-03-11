LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency employees will receive a market value salary increase in an effort to bring the agency’s salaries up to parity with its member districts and salaries statewide.
The increases are different based on the position. For example, the agency will reach the target salary for bus drivers at the start of the 2023-22 school year. They did the same for all of the management, confidential and classified positions.
AVSTA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement with California School Employees Association Chapter 652, on Wednesday.
“We did that for all of the salaries in the agency except mine,” CEO Morris Fuseiler said.
The goal was to reach parity with the AVSTA’s member districts — Antelope Valley Union High School District, Lancaster School District and Westside Union School District.
“We were significantly behind salaries,” Fuselier said.
Bus drivers will see their starting salary increase to $17.17 per hour, this year, $17.95 per hour, in 2022-23, and then $18.73 per hour, in 2023-24. The top range for drivers with at least five years of service will be $20.86 this year, $21.81, in 2022-23, and $22.76, in 2023-24.
The total estimated cost of the agreement is approximately $2.2 million over three years. The collective bargaining agreement is good from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024.
Employees could see future salary increases as well.
“To maintain that parity we are still open for negotiations along these three years also,” Fuselier said.
The increases will apply to those employed as of the date ratified by the Association and approved by the AVSTA Board of Directors, according to the agreement.
Other highlights include the addition of the Juneteenth holiday and the removal of disability clarification through an AVSTA-appointed physician.
The Board also unanimously approved new salary schedules for classified/bargaining unit employees and management/confidential.
