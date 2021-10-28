CALIFORNIA CITY — A possible threat at California City High School, reported late Tuesday night, turned out to be a misunderstood, overheard conversation, but school officials praised the students for reporting what they believed to be a threat.
“Kudos to the kids who were pretty vigilant and made sure that adults knew what they had heard, or thought they had heard,” Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said. “We’re super proud of the kids who reported it.”
Aguirre sent a message to parents, Tuesday night, regarding the possible threat, and stated it was being investigated and to expect the presence of California City Police Department officers on campus Wednesday.
“Luckily the threat was unfounded,” she said, Wednesday, following an investigation that included the source of the original conversation.
Students overhead a conversation and assumed one thing, but the investigation found it was intended in a different way, Aguirre said of the rumored threat.
“They thought they heard something and they told us and we investigated,” she said.
“We do the best we can to investigate every single (rumor),” she said.
The California City Police Department was brought in to investigate, Tuesday night, and the investigation continued at the school, on Wednesday, wrapping up by mid-morning. There was no disruption to the school day; “we just had extra guests in the form of CCPD,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre praised the department’s response, including Police Chief Jon Walker and several officers.
“They were very responsive, very calm, very supportive. I can’t say enough about them,” she said.
“The entire staff — the office staff and the teaching staff — they were really great through the whole thing,” Aguirre said.
