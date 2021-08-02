PALMDALE — Palm Tree Elementary School second-grade teacher Jackie Howarth’s classroom is ready to welcome students this Thursday.
“I’ve been up and down stapling,” Howarth said last week as she prepped her classroom.
Howarth will start her 37th year in teaching this year. She started with the Los Angeles Unified School District. She has been at Palm Tree Elementary since the school opened in September 1988. She is excited to welcome students back to the classroom for the start of the school year after beginning the 2020-21 school year via distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think everybody’s really excited to come back and see the kids; I think the kids are really excited,” Howarth said.
Howarth’s incoming students spent the last third of their kindergarten year at home on distance learning. They started first grade last year on distance learning. Howarth welcomed some students back to the classroom for about seven weeks at the end of the 2020-21 school year. They were disappointed when she told them the last day of school was just a few days away.
“They all started pounding, ‘We want more school!’ They didn’t want to leave,” Howarth said.
As of July 28, masks are required for all individuals indoors regardless of vaccination status, according to the California Department of Public Health. That means students will need to wear a mask.
“We have been preparing for the welcoming of students,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado.
Maldonado completed visits to all of Palmdale’s 26 campuses last week to ensure they are ready to go.
“As we get ready for opening day, we want to make sure that all of the safety measures,” Maldonado said.
The District prepared for the return of students with upgrades to each school site’s ventilation system and with new filters in addition to enough personal protective equipment for teachers, classified staff and students. The District also replaced all of its water fountains with new units that can refill a student’s personal water bottle automatically.
“It’s exciting to know that we’re going to welcome students back,” Maldonado said.
Some students will start school at a new campus.
“We have had kids that have not been on the middle school campus,” Maldonado said.
The District typically offers an orientation for sixth-grade students. Last year’s sixth-graders will start seventh grade this year, so the District offered them a formal welcome and orientation. Students are eager to get back to school.
“I’ve asked students during our summer intercession should we open up schools, and 100% of them said yes because I want to see my friend, I want to see my teacher,” he said.
The District recently had three vaccine clinics where an average of 160 people turned out to be vaccinated. Maldonado said they would host more clinics in the future.
Mojave Unified School District also starts school on Thursday.
“We are extremely excited to have all our students back on campus,” Mojave Unified Superintendent Katherine Aquirre said.
About 550 families turned out on Thursday for a back-to-school event in California City.
“Our families were really very excited to get back to school,” Aguirre said.
Students were able to get haircuts, school supplies and snacks. Some students have been on campus since June in summer programs. Aguirre is looking forward to the start of the new school year on Thursday.
“Of course we’re going to be very cautious and do lots of training about PPE, and making sure they have their masks on and don’t forget your hand sanitizer,” Aguirre said.
She added their teachers have been doing a lot of training, planning and curriculum development to make sure they can do the best they can to help students catch up as quickly as possible without overwhelming them.
“Our first and most important focus will be to make sure they’re comfortable and then they re-acclimate to campus,” Aguirre said, adding they will spend a lot of time on social and emotional well-being for students and adults.
Westside Union School District will welcome students back on Wednesday.
‘We are super excited to have our families and our students in particular return to campus,” Westside Superintendent Regina Rossall said. “We were able to open partly last year, which was great, but this year we’re looking to reopen completely, full day with our students in the classroom.”
Southern Kern Unified School District and Keppel Union School District will welcome students back on Aug. 11.
“Keppel’s committed staff is excited to open school and classroom doors to our amazing students for the 21-22 school yea” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas wrote in a text. “It will be a year of learning, growing, and much success for students academically, social-emotionally, and in their overall health and well-being. (Aug. 11) cannot come soon enough as we excitedly await their return, because our staff knows that they are the key to “Opening Doors to Infinite Possibilities” for the Keppel learning community,.”
Antelope Valley Union High School District, Eastside Union School District and Wilsona School District will start on Aug. 9. Lancaster School District starts on Aug. 10; Muroc Joint Unified School District starts on Aug. 16. Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District starts on Aug. 23; and Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District starts on Aug. 24.
