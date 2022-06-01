CALIFORNIA CITY — Threats of a shooting at California City High School posted on social media resulted in the closure, Tuesday, of all Mojave Unified School District campuses in both Cal City and Mojave.
“Based on the information we have at this point, the lack of assistance should we need it, and the recent and frequent events in our country, we have decided to close all 6 campuses, tomorrow. We do this out of extreme caution and concern for the safety of students and staff. We realize that this may put some in a difficult position and for that we apologize,” the District notification, posted on social media, on Monday, stated.
The California City Police Department is investigating the threats, but as of Monday evening, had not identified who posted the threats or if they were credible.
“We didn’t know enough information to do anything other than err on the side of caution,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
The California City Police Department does not have the staff to respond to a threat of this nature, according to the District’s notification of the closures.
No specific day was mentioned in the threats, posted to Instagram, District officials reported.
The threatening posts included photos with text messages superimposed across them, Aguirre said.
The investigation was able to determine the photos were stock images, “pretty widely available online,” she said. “But it doesn’t make it any less threatening.”
In addition to Cal City High School, Mojave Unified School District operates California City Middle and Hacienda and Robert P. Ulrich elementary schools in Cal City, as well as Mojave Elementary and Mojave Junior-Senior High schools in Mojave.
