SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Northern California school district will hear community concerns about campus safety Tuesday in the wake of a fatal stabbing at a high school, a day after the teenage suspect made his first appearance in court.
Prosecutors say the 15-year-old freshman fatally stabbed one classmate and injured another last week in self-defense during a fight inside a high school classroom. The attack stunned Santa Rosa, a community best known for its wineries.
